A fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants led police on a high-speed chase before officers spiked his vehicle’s tires, bringing on a prolonged early Tuesday morning standoff with SWAT in northwest Salt Lake City.
However, it turned out the 46-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside an old church’s basement a bit too effectively, eventually having to be freed by police — at least long enough to be arrested and jailed.
\The suspect had run into the boarded-up building at 852 W. 1500 North about 11 p.m. Monday and hidden in the basement boiler room, only to discover he had locked himself inside.
It was six hours later that he finally realized he was well and truly trapped.
“Shortly before 5 a.m. [he] called in to dispatch and stated he wanted to give up [but was] locked into the boiler room of the church and could not get out,” , UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said.
About 5:30 a.m., SWAT officers entered the church, opened the boiler room door and took him into custody without further incident.
Initially, police had earlier feared the suspect was armed, but no weapons were recovered, Lohrke said.
The suspect had first been spotted during a multi-agency stakeout in North Salt Lake about 10:30 p.m. Monday. He sped away when officers attempted a traffic stop.
A pursuit ensued involving both Unified Police and Salt Lake City police. Aided by a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter, officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and eventually spike its tires. The fugitive then jumped from the car and fled into the church.
The man, who has a long criminal history ranging from financial, identity and prescription fraud to drug-related offenses and violating a protective order, had been on the run since skipping bail in June.
He was being held without bail Tuesday pending yet-to-be-scheduled court proceedings.