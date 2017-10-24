Drivers wanting to use the economy parking at Salt Lake City International Airport will need to watch for a new detour beginning Friday.
Beginning at 4 a.m., the entrance road to the airport will be split — with one lane heading left to the economy parking lot, and the other lanes going to the right toward the parking garage, rental car return and terminals.
The shift comes because of ongoing terminal reconstruction at the airport.
The traffic change is scheduled to last for eight months, and will facilitate work on what will become an elevated roadway at the airport.
Eventually, the elevated roadway will lead to an upper level of a building for passenger drop-off, while a separate ground-level roadway will be used primarily for passenger pickup. The configuration is designed to minimize curbside congestion.
Especially during construction and shifting lanes, the airport is encouraging drivers to slow down and follow the posted speed limit signs.