Ogden police on Tuesday identified the victim of a weekend fatal shooting and said it now appears the slaying was a case of self-defense.
Police Capt. Danielle Croyle said that preliminary autopsy results had confirmed the deceased was Adalberto Farias-Diaz, 25.
Police found Farias-Diaz’s body lying in the front yard of a home in the 800 block of 27th Street about 4 p.m. Saturday. He had been shot at least once.
Croyle said detectives located and questioned a “person of interest” late Monday, and it was determined Farias-Diaz had likely been shot in self-defense during an altercation with another male in his 20s, whose identity was not disclosed.
The investigation and its conclusions have been referred to the Weber County Attorney’s Office for review, Croyle said.
Other than the identity of the deceased, no other details from the autopsy were released pending completion of a formal post mortem report.
What brought on the fight also was not immediately disclosed, but police had reported earlier that Farias-Diaz did not live at the address where he was killed.