The Ogden Canyon highway, State Road 39, is schedule to be close on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The closure is to allow work on roadside ditches, which are used to pile snow removed during snowplowing operations.
Access by canyon residents and patrons of businesses there will be accommodated, but no through traffic will be allowed.
The Utah Department of Transportation urges travelers to Ogden Valley to use Interstate 84 through Weber Canyon, exiting at Mountain Green and using the Trappers Loop Highway, State Road 167.