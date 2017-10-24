The National Park Service is proposing a massive entrance fee increase during peak visitation season at four of Utah’s Big Five parks.
The cost of admission would rise to $70 per vehicle at Bryce Canyon, Zion, Arches and Canyonlands national parks during their five busiest months under a proposal outlined Tuesday.
”As part of our commitment to improve the visitor experience and ensure America’s national parks are protected in perpetuity, we are considering increases to fees at 17 highly visited national parks during peak visitor seasons,” NPS officials wrote in a statement Tuesday.
The NPS identified 17 parks for the new fee schedule, which also would charge $50 per motorcycle, and $30 per person not in a personal vehicle.
The price hike would go into effect in 2018 and apply to visitors from May through September at the four largest Utah parks as well as Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Olympic, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite national parks.
The price of admission would rise from June through October at Acadia, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain and Shenandoah national parks, and from January through May at Joshua Tree National Park.
The National Park Service is accepting public comment until Nov. 23.
“All of the funds would be used to improve facilities, infrastructure, and visitor services, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance projects,” according to the request for public comment. As of last year, the backlog of park service maintenance amounted to $11.3 billion.
Park service officials estimate that the fee hike will produce $68.6 million in added revenue in its first year. Eighty percent will remain in the park where it’s collected and 20 percent will go to projects in other national parks.
The proposal was criticized by some park advocates who said many would be priced out of visiting some of the most beloved national parks.
“We should not increase fees to such a degree as to make these places — protected for all Americans to experience — unaffordable for some families to visit,” said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association.
“The solution to our parks’ repair needs cannot and should not be largely shouldered by its visitors,” Pierno said. “The administration just proposed a major cut to the National Park Service budget even as parks struggle with billions of dollars in needed repairs. If the administration wants to support national parks, it needs to walk the walk and work with Congress to address the maintenance backlog.”
Earlier this year, the Trump administration proposed $400 million in cuts to the National Park Service for 2018.
The Tribune will update this developing story.