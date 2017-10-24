He walks, he runs, he swims, he cycles — and he’s a double amputee.
Sidney Smith, 34, is coming up on the second anniversary — Nov. 4 — of the operation that removed both legs below the knee. He suffers from a genetic degenerative disorder called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. It weakens both muscles and bones.
It kept him from competing in sports, until now. “I just didn’t have all the moving parts,” he said.
As the disease progressed, Smith faced a big decision: have his ankles fused and be left with limited mobility, or get his legs amputated and go with prosthetics.
Now, the Vernal hotel manager competes in triathlons and is in training for an Ironman competition. He has different sets of legs for running, cycling and swimming.
Beyond that, he counsels and mentors others who have undergone amputations or have disabilities.
Smith serves as an example for overcoming adversity, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, which presented him the Ace Award on Tuesday. It was the only individual recognition given at the 43rd Annual Key Awards.
The recipients are nominated for their outstanding contributions that promote employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
Overcoming fear was the greatest struggle he faced, Smith said. He wondered if would be able to provide for his family and play with his kids.
“We all have our challenges,” he tells people who are struggling with amputations or other disabilities, “but we have the capacity to overcome them.”
It’s not an easy road, Smith said. It took him about four months before he could walk with prosthetic legs without the aid of crutches.
“Now with my prosthetics,” he said. “I am able to do my job better physically than I could when I had my feet.”
Smith’s bright smile is engaging, but also gives away his “we-can-do-it” attitude.
“I think it’s amazing to watch him and see where he has come from,” said wife Lori Smith. “He not only motivates people from the outside, but he motivates people who have amputations.”
Lori is due to deliver the couple’s fourth child Wednesday.
Smith said he was helped greatly by the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation that helped him find proper prosthetics and was able to provide funding for frequent trips from Vernal to Provo, where his physician is located.
Vocational Rehabilitation services can include counseling and guidance, medical services and treatment, assistive technology, training and education, job placement, and follow up services. For more information on he agency and its services call (800) 473-7530.