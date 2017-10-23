Employees at a Salt Lake City comic book store scrambled Monday to move stock into new digs after a car smashed like Hulk’s fist into the business’s back wall Sunday afternoon.
“It was a huge, huge crash,” said Greg Gage, owner of Black Cat Comics, at 2261 Highland Drive in Sugar House. “I can’t believe no one was injured.”
The accident happened about 2 p.m. Sunday, as Gage and his employees were serving several customers during a sale.
Gage said an SUV sped through a parking lot behind the store and hit a wall. “We felt it,” Gage said, about the impact that cracked an interior wall and buckled tiles.
“It was like the scene in ‘Ghostbusters’: Everything on the wall flew across the store,” he said.
The damage was enough to have the space condemned, Gage said. His landlord immediately opened the storefront two doors down, where a Radio Shack had operated until spring, and let Gage’s employees put inventory there. Moving continued through Monday, and Gage said it will take a couple of days to put everything in the new temporary space.