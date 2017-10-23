Mostly clear, sunny skies and a slight cooling trend opened the new work week along the Wasatch Front.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures Tuesday will be in the low-60s, down a degree or two from Monday’s highs in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.
Wednesday will warm into the upper-60s ahead of a late-week storm system expected to move into the region.
Overnight lows during the period will be in the low-40s in northern Utah’s valleys, while the upper-30s are expected in higher elevations during the nighttime hours.
Southern Utahns will extend their sojourn with temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s through Wednesday. However, overnight lows will be in the upper-30s to low-40s for the redrocks and high deserts.
The Utah Division of Air Quality hoisted its “green,” or healthy air quality banners statewide through Tuesday.