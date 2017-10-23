(Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune file photo) A tearful Christine Stenquist, president of Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education (TRUCE), spoke in support of Senate Bill 73, an unsuccessful measure to legalize medical cannabis in 2016. Nearly three-quarters of Utahns surveyed Oct. 10-13 said they supported a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana use for people with serious medical conditions, according to a new poll commission by The Salt Lake Tribune and the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics.