Police have identified a man found shot to death late Saturday night near the Olympic Oval in Kearns, but have not yet identified suspects.
Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said Monday that the victim was Joshua Belen, 20, of Salt Lake City.
Officers found Belen’s body in the ice skating facility’s north parking lot about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The initial cause does appear to be gunshots,” Hansen said.
The shooting remained under investigation, including whether it could have been gang-related.
The Kearns area has seen an uptick in gang violence over the past few months.