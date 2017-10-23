Multiple fire crews responded Sunday to two fires near Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County, where about 80 acres to 100 acres are burning on the east side of U.S. Highway 40.
Officials asked people to avoid the area while crews work to contain the blazes, which investigators believe to be human-caused, according to the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Service (UWCNF).
UWCNF tweeted that the wildfires — called the Trout Creek Fire and the Soldier Creek Fire — currently threaten power lines and multiple hunting camps, which have been evacuated.
It’s likely containment will not happen today, as UWCNF says two firefighting crews and three helicopters have been ordered for assistance on Monday.