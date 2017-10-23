Crews were making good progress Monday closing fire lines around two blazes near Wasatch County’s Strawberry Reservoir.
Fire Information Officer Kathy Jo Pollock said that firefighters had gained the upper hand overnight as the flames died down.
“There‘s no smoke coming from those fires at all this morning,” she said, though officially both blazes remained uncontained.
Pollock said two additional, 20-person crews had been ordered, along with three helicopters late Sunday night, but with conditions improved Monday those resources may be cancelled.
The fires, believed human-caused, on Sunday brought evacuations of about two-dozen, mostly cabin residents in the Soldier Creek Estates development, as well as six hunters’ campsites. Those evacuations initially remained in place on Monday.
Crews also worked to keep the flames away from power lines.
No injuries or property losses were reported from the two main blazes, dubbed the Trout Creek and Soldier Creek fires. Together, the two fires had burned an estimated 1,200 acres.
Several other smaller fires were snuffed by crews along U.S. 40 on Sunday.