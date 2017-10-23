Larry DuBois has been visiting the Sprague Branch Library in Sugar House for the past 20 years. But for the past three months — after a flood filled its lower level with more than 5 feet of water — he’s had to go to the nearby Anderson-Foothill Branch instead.
“I walk in [to Anderson] and I say, ‘I’m a refugee from Sprague,’” he said, laughing.
DuBois and other displaced patrons were happy to be back at Sprague Monday as the library opened with reduced services. Isabella Alba has been walking to the Sprague branch for the past five years, but since its closure in July, she’s had to take a bus to Salt Lake City’s Main Library downtown.
“I’m so glad the library is open,” she said with a smile. “I love this library.”
Sprague flooded on July 26 after over 2 inches of rain fell in Sugar House and sent water rushing down the library’s emergency stairwell, breaking windows in the door and flooding the lower rooms. More than 1,000 books ended up in dumpsters when they were pulled, soggy and floating, out of standing water.
The library, which opened in 1928, is still assessing the damage. But Andrew Shaw, manager of communications for the City Library system, estimated the cost was around $1.5 million to $2 million.
“I was here that first day that it happened and it was really devastating,” Shaw said. “This is a great building. It’s a great space, and to see it in disrepair… you know, of course my heart goes out to the books but also it’s mostly to the space.”
The library will be offering “express services” for now on its main floor, with a small collection of kids, teens, adult and non-fiction books, limited computer access and holds pick-ups. The basement is still closed to the public and could be closed for up to a year, Shaw said.
“Our first major thing was get service back, so we’re really happy that today we did that,” he said. “The biggest thing we’re missing right now is a meeting room space, which is a really big need for a library today.”
The “next big push” will be to open the children’s room downstairs, which Shaw said had the least amount of damage. Until then, weekly children’s story times will continue to take place at nearby Legacy Village.
Lisa Grant, Sprague’s children’s librarian for the past 20 years, worked at the downtown library during construction. She said it “feels great” to be back.
“Sprague is just such an important part of Sugar House,” she said. “We have parents that have grown up here and now have kids and they’re bringing them here, and I think it’s really, truly, the heart of the neighborhood.”
There is one upside to the damage, she said.
“It’s been really nice to get brand new, shiny books on the shelves,” she said with a laugh. “..It will be really fun to see the families come in and enjoy that.”