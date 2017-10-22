A shots fired investigation transformed into a possible homicide investigation Saturday afternoon after Ogden police discovered a body.
Just before 4:15 p.m., police received a report of shots fired in the 800 block of 27th Street. Once on scene, they found an apparent victim, according to police.
Hours into the investigation, Lt. Clint Christensen wasn’t ready to label the death a homicide, though a statement on the department’s Twitter called the death “suspicious.”
“We’re still in the preliminary part of the investigation,” Christensen said. “We’re trying to get enough detectives up here to handle the scene. We haven’t done anything yet. It’s just a manpower issue.”
Christensen confirmed officers had located a body, which appeared to have been shot.
Police are searching for a potential suspect, according to police.