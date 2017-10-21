1 of 19 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Costume contestants walk in the hall of governors at the Day of the Dead festival Sa... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Arte Primero dancers perform the Ribbon Dance as part of the Day of the Dead fes... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Arte Primero dancers prepare to dance as part of the Day of the Dead festival Sa... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Costume contestant at the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) An altar in honor of the memory of ancestors who have passed is shown as part of the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Costume contestant at the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Arte Primero dancers prepare to dance the Ribbon Dance as part of the Day of the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Costume contestants walk in the hall of governors at the Day of the Dead festival Sa... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Maya Hadlock, 7, came dressed as Frida Kahlo as part of the Day of the Dead festival... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Arte Primero dancers prepare to dance as part of the Day of the Dead festival Sa... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Josie Valdez claps for the dancers. Valdez participated as a judge of costumes durin... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Arte Primero dancers perform the Bones Dance as part of the Day of the Dead fest... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Costume contestant at the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Arte Primero dancers during the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Costume contestant at the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Arte Primero dancer Itzel Soperaez waits to perform the Ribbon Dance as part of the... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) A costume contestant at the Day of the Dead festival Saturday, October 21, 2017 at t... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Maya Hadlock, 7, came dressed as Frida Kahlo as part of the Day of the Dead festival... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Day of the Dead costume contestant Mayra Castro said it two nearly two days for her...