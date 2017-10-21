It’s been nearly 155 years since the historically classified massacre occurred, though the outdated memorial, erected by the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers in 1932, still refers to it as “The Battle of Bear River.” The plaque, too, mostly expresses sympathy for the 14 U.S. Army volunteers who died in the assault, despite records that they led the dawn attack on Jan. 29, 1863 with the intent of punishing American Indians for interfering with mining supply wagons.