(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Black Hawk and Intermountain Life Flight helicopters used in the rescue operation as seen at Utah National GuardÕs Army Aviation Support Facility Thursday, October 19, 2017. Pilots and crew from the Guard were able to hover in the dark canyon and hoist the injured hiker onto the Black Hawk at approximately 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. The injured hiker was located about a third of the way up the north face of the mountain, at the bottom of Anderson pass at Henry Fork.