1 of 6 View Caption

In this June 28, 2017 photo, Jim Erickson, 72, takes part in Rock Steady Boxing, a nationwide program to help people with Par... This Thursday, Oct. 9, 2017 photo, the wives of participants watch the Rock Steady Boxing class during a session at Snap Fitn... In this Thursday, Oct. 9, 2017 photo, Daniel Dail participates in the Rock Steady Boxing class for people with Parkinson's at... In this Thursday, Oct. 9, 2017 photo, Jens Hawe leads the Rock Steady Boxing class for people with Parkinson's at Snap Fitnes... In this Thursday, Oct. 9, 2017 photo, the Rock Steady Boxing class holds a session at Snap Fitness in Cedar City, Utah. (Jord... In this Thursday, Oct. 9, 2017 photo, the Rock Steady Boxing class holds a session at Snap Fitness in Cedar City, Utah. (Jord...