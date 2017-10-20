Breezy and wet weather ushers in a markedly cooler Saturday for Utah, but Sunday will see the return of warm and mild autumn conditions.
Driven by winds of 15-25 mph, a storm front targeted the Wasatch Front for afternoon showers. In its wake is a cold front, and that is what will drop temperatures in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys from mid-60s into the mid-50s on Saturday.
“Listen! The wind is rising,” English poet laureate Humbert Wolfe once wrote of such days. “The air is wild with leaves, we have had our summer evenings, now for October eves.”
Indeed, overnight lows, in the 50s during Friday’s predawn hours, will tumble into the upper-30s early Saturday in northern Utah. A high pressure system rolls in on Sunday, however, and daytime highs rise once more into the upper-60s.
Southern Utah skips the precipitation but not a temperature fluctuation as the weekend arrives. Saturday’s highs in Utah’s Dixie will be around 70, down a few degrees from a breezy Friday. On Sunday, the St. George area will reprise temperatures around 80 degrees.
The Utah Division of Air Quality’s gift for the weekend? That would be “green,” or healthy grades for the entire state.