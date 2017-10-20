Police were on the hunt for a naked man they say entered a home in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood early Friday morning and attacked an elderly woman.
SLCPD Detective Richard Chipping said the suspect, a 6-foot black male about 30-40 years old, was first seen attempting to break into a car near 1100 W. Morton Drive about 5 a.m. Neighbors called 911, but officers say they were unable to locate the nude, would-be vehicle burglar.
“He was gone. But some time later, we were called back to the same area. He had returned, walked into an unlocked house and got into an altercation inside with the residents,” Chipping said.
During the fracas he struck the elderly victim, who was not seriously injured but nonetheless taken to the hospital “as a precaution,” Chipping said.
Unfortunately, the residents of the home did not call 911 until 7:15 a.m., or about 30 minutes after the attack. By then, the suspect had long since streaked into the predawn darkness and out of sight before officers again arrived.
Anyone with information on the stitchless suspect is urged to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.