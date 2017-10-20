Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Elections coordinators Antigone Carlson, left, and Barbara Beckstrom use optical scanners to count absentee or vote by mail ballots on Thursday morning as the Salt Lake County Clerk's elections staff conducts a recount of two tight primary mayoral races. In South Salt Lake, former City Councilman Shane Siwik was only two votes behind political newcomer Derk Pehrson. The recount will determine which candidate goes up against incumbent Cherie Wood, who was the top vote-getter. In West Valley City, Don Christensen came in only 13 votes behind Karen Lang. The winner of that recount will go up against former state legislator Ron Bigelow, who was the top vote-getter for the seat that Mayor Mike Winder currently holds. Winder is not seeking re-election.