A man died Thursday evening after authorities found him injured near the La Verkin Overlook in Washington County, about 30 miles west of Zion National Park.
About 8:10 p.m., La Verkin Police received a call to check on the man. Authorities pinged his cell phone, and learned he was near the overlook, according to a news release on the police department’s Facebook page.
Police officers and Washington County deputies located the man’s truck and searched for about 90 minutes before other calls from passersby about a man yelling on the hillside led authorities to the him, about a half-mile from his truck and about three-quarters of the way up the hillside.
Medics attempted to help the man as they waited for a LifeFlight helicopter team to arrive, and Washington County’s search and rescue team attempted to bring the man off the hillside.
He later died from his injuries, the release states. Authorities haven’t released his name.
A call to the La Verkin Police Department for more information wasn’t immediately returned.