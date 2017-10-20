A fugitive wanted on numerous felony warrants was taken into custody in Midvale after leading police from multiple agencies on a prolonged, wild chase.
In addition to burglary- and aggravated assault warrants, the 24-year-old man also was being sought by Utah Adult Probation and Parole agents when police finally ended the pursuit Thursday night by spiking the suspect vehicle’s tires.
It all began when a UPD officer reportedly attempted to make a traffic stop in South Salt Lake about 7:30 p.m. Instead, the suspect sped away.
About an hour later, UPD located the vehicle in Midvale. Again, the driver sped from an attempted traffic stop.
Officers reportedly spiked the car’s tires near 7200 South and 700 East, but the suspect tried to keep going, driving across grass into the nearby Union Park Apartments complex.
Police say children were playing outside at the time and were narrowly missed as the vehicle plowed into a utility pole.
Officers closed in and made the arrest.
The suspect was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of second-degree felony vehicle theft, third-degree reckless endangerment and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and causing an accident resulting in property damage.
He was being held Friday without bail pending judicial proceedings.