High winds downed a power line and forced the closure of 7200 South in both directions from 150 West to 180 West on Friday afternoon.
No injuries occurred and crews were working to to restore power, according to Unified Fire Department. At least two nearby businesses were without power.
The incident occurred at about 12:20 p.m., when winds in conjunction with a cold front knocked a power line down across 7200 South at 165 West, said UFA Paramedic/Firefighter Taylor Sandstrom.
The street closure was expected to last until 6 p.m.
Meanwhile in Provo, a semi truck ran into a power pole at about 1:30 p.m., causing damage to three poles, which will have to be replaced, at about 3700 North and 100 East, according to city officials.
There were 93 customers without power at 2:30 p.m.
Crews are on site, but repairs were likely to take a couple of hours, and some homes may be without power all night, officials said. No injuries reported.
At mid-afternoon, Rocky Mountain Power reported 67 outages in Utah affecting more than 800 customers.