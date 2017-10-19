A woman has been arrested on suspicion of rifling through a wallet and stealing a credit card from a convenience store clerk while he was having a seizure, police said Wednesday.
Unified police identified her from surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven convenience store at 6852 S. State Street. The video from Oct. 4, which police released Friday, shows the woman standing next to the clerk’s legs while he has a seizure on the floor.
She walked around the counter and took his wallet, according to police. Surveillance video shows the woman exploring the wallet for nearly 30 seconds before tucking a credit card under her arm and returning the wallet.
The stolen credit card was used online shortly after, police said.
She is a regular customer at the story, the clerk and his co-workers told police. She hadn’t returned since the theft, according to police.