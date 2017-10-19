“I would argue that this issue impacts every single person in their life and statistically speaking, one in three women in the state of Utah will experience sexual violence,” he said. “And so when they see their family member or their loved one or their uncle or brother or dad or mother saying on social media, ‘Well, this girl lied,’ it really reinforces the narrative that if this happens to me, I can’t come forward because no one is going to believe me. And it’s vital that we change our culture from a dismissive culture to a believing culture.”