Salt Lake City police are asking for help to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that injured a skateboarder in early October.
At about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, a 33-year-old man was skateboarding near 200 West 700 South, when a white sport utility vehicle — possibly an Isuzu Rodeo — struck and dragged him, according to a news release from the police department.
The vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call police at 801-799-3000. Anonymous tips may be texted to 274637. Texts should begin with “TIPSLCPD” and mention “case #17-190481.”