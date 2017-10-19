Religion leaders send a letter to Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, urging her not to close the Road Home shelter before the new homeless resource centers are open. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, responds to reports linking legislation he sponsored to decrease DEA enforcement of black market opioids. And Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announces his candidacy in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race against Rep. Mia Love.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emma Penrod and Taylor Anderson, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online at kcpw.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.