The Utah National Guard on Tuesday broke ground on a massive new headquarters facility at Camp Williams for its elite 19th Special Forces Group.
The 140,000-square-foot Special Forces Readiness Center west of Lehi will hold classrooms, large training and operations spaces and offices, a Utah National Guard news release said.
The $37 million project is slated to be finished by 2019.
Officials said the new training facility has been planned for a decade. The contractor is Jacobsen Construction from Salt Lake City.
The 19th Special Forces Group, an elite division of the Army National Guard, continues to grow and has “become one of the largest major commands in Utah,” officials noted in the groundbreaking announcement.