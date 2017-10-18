Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Captain Jonathan Bingham holds his daughter Beatrix, 5, during the departure ceremony for 26 Soldiers of the Utah Army National Guard's 19th Special Forces (Airborne) on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Scott Lundell Readiness Center auditorium at Camp Williams. The mission of these Soldiers is to provide operational support to coalition forces involved in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Afghanistan during a 12-month deployment.