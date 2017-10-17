A high pressure system dominating the air above the Wasatch Front early this week will weaken as the midweek arrives, bringing slightly warmer temperatures.
Still, that change, which will see afternoon thermometer readings leap from Tuesday’s upper-60s to the low-70s on Wednesday and mid-70s by Thursday, will prove brief.
Come Friday, the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will return to clear, sunny daytime highs in the mid- to upper-60s give way to overnight lows in the upper-30s.
However, southern Utahns will have none of that. Tuesday’s highs in the low-80s in the St. George area will repeat through the remainder of the work week. Overnight lows will be in the upper-40s to low-50s throughout Utah’s Dixie, with sunshine and partly cloudy skies taking turns.
North, south, east or west, you can safely fill your lungs while taking in the fall colors: the Utah Division of Air Quality predicts “green,” or healthy conditions through the midweek.
So, as Tennessee singer-song writer Chad Sugg says, “Love the trees until their leaves fall off, then encourage them to try again next year.”