Salt Lake City International Airport expects a record number of passengers on Wednesday and Thursday — thanks to people escaping town during the school break for the annual Utah Education Association convention.
The airport expects about 25,000 people a day, which may give new meaning to “UEA weekend” — perhaps “Utah Escapes to Anaheim” or “Utahns Explore Away.”
Because of the crowds, the airport encourages travelers to arrive two hours before their scheduled departure, allowing time to park, check luggage and navigate security.
Perhaps further complicating lines this year are new security-line procedures instituted earlier this month by the Transportation Security Administration — the first major changes in a decade.
For X-ray screening of carry-on bags, all electronics larger than a cellphone must be removed and placed flat in a bin with nothing stacked above or beneath them — similar to what has long been required for laptop computers.
That includes most tablets, iPads, Kindles, cameras, video players and speakers. Those electronics may be placed in bins with other items — except laptops — but with nothing above or beneath them.
The airport also reminds passengers of TSA’s 3-1-1 rule for carry-on bags: no more than 3.4 ounces of a liquid or gel, in a container, is allowed; containers must fit in one quart-sized bag; and only one bag is allowed per passenger.
With the big crowds, the airport also is encouraging passengers to check flight times before they leave home to ensure their flight is on time, and to print or download boarding passes prior to leaving for the airport.
The airport also advises that its short-term parking garage typically reaches capacity on Wednesdays and Thursdays, so drivers may be directed to the economy parking lot. That requires passengers to board a shuttle bus to the terminals, which may also require additional time.