Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in West Valley City, but it does not initially appear any charges will be filed.
West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku confirmed Tuesday that 21-year-old Kaitlynn Wicker had died of “severe injuries” from the 7:10 a.m. incident near 4100 South and 5100 West.
“Wicker was crossing 4100 from south to north to reach a bus stop on the north side of the road. There was no crosswalk at this spot,” Vainuku said.
It was still dark at the time, and while at least two vehicles swerved to miss Wicker, a compact sedan struck her.
That driver stopped, called 911 and has been cooperative with police, telling them he did not see Wicker in time to avoid collision.
No citations were issued, and while the accident remained under investigation, Vainuku said there were “no other contributing factors” apparent such as excessive speed, drugs or alcohol.