Clear, sunny skies, warm days and chilly nights will be the rule for Utah as the new work week gets underway.
Along the Wasatch Front temperatures Tuesday will flirt with 70 degrees, up about 5 degrees from Monday’s forecast. Wednesday promises more sunshine and upper-60s to low-70s.
Overnight lows for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will be in the upper-30s to mid-40s during that period.
You can pretty much copy that forecast for all-but-cloudless skies and bright days ahead in southern Utah. Highs Tuesday in Utah’s Dixie will be in the low-80s, up a few degrees from Monday; Wednesday will bring another low-80s afternoon to the redrocks and high deserts.
Overnight lows will range from the mid-40s to mid-50s in the St. George area.
Adding to the autumnal perfect is prime air quality. The Utah Division of Air Quality awards “green,” or healthy grades statewide over the next couple days.