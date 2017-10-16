Farmington • Prosecutors won't file charges connected to auditors' findings that a sheriff's office north of Salt Lake City misspent public money and committed time card fraud.
The Standard-Examiner reports that prosecutors decided the allegations against the Davis County Sheriff were administrative issues rather than criminal complaints.
Auditors faulted Sheriff Todd Richardson for allowing a deputy to report vacation time as work time, among other issues. He has denied wrongdoing, saying it was an oversight that happened while trying to fulfill a benefits promise for experienced deputy.
Some public officials aren't happy with the decision not to file charges. Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said it lets public officials know "what they can get away with."
Utah Attorney General's spokesman Dan Burton says the office does their best to address such complaints.