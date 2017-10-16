The union representing Department of Veterans Affairs employees is demanding the agency fill tens of thousands of vacant positions around the country to help boost veterans’ care and improve working conditions.
About a dozen workers rallied Monday outside Salt Lake City’s George E. Walhlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, wearing blue shirts and holding signs that read: “VA vacancies go up. Vet care goes down.” Passing cars honked to show their support.
Shortages can be found across a range of job titles at the Salt Lake City VA, from housekeepers to medical staff in the intensive care unit, according to Clayton McDaniel, local president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union that represents many VA workers.
“This is causing wait lines,” McDaniel said. “This is causing issues with our veterans who deserve the best care, and quite frankly, they’re not getting it.”
AFGE says there are about 49,000 vacant positions nationwide, based off statements made by Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin this spring. However, VA officials reported more recently the vacancy tally has come down to 34,000. The VA employs about 377,000 people across the country.
The local AFGE chapter reported Monday that there are 476 vacancies at Salt Lake City’s VA medical center. There were 27 Salt Lake City job postings on the agency’s website. Spokespeople for the Salt Lake City VA did not respond to questions about the numbers provided by AFGE on Monday.
The AFGE has organized similar rallies at several VA facilities across the country in recent weeks.
AFGE members on Monday also criticized a new law, the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, signed by President Donald Trump in June, which made it easier to fire employees for wrongdoing and added whistleblower protections.
Gerald Swanke, national vice president of AFGE, said it was true there have been issues at the VA with accountability and performance of employees. But he said the larger problem hurting veterans’ care is the high number of vacancies, something not addressed by the law.
“While Congress has come out with some legislation appearing to fix the crisis in the VA healthcare system — by making it easier to fire employees — there have been over 49,000 vacancies that have been funded and have not been filled,” Swanke said.
Swanke said by organizing the rallies at major VA facilities, union officials hope to catch the attention of members of Congress about the vacancy problem.
“[VA] management is not applying those resources that have been funded by Congress, appropriated by Congress,” Swanke said.