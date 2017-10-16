Police confirmed Monday that an 89-year-old Brigham City man with dementia who went missing last week was found deceased.
Brigham City Police Chief Michael Nelsen two youths riding four-wheel ATVs spotted Floyd Kling’s red Chevy Silverado pickup truck in a gravel pit near Clarkston, in neighboring Cache County.
Noticing the hood of the vehicle was up, they rode over to see if they could help, only to find Kling’s body about 20 feet away from the truck. They then called 911.
Nelsen said Kling’s body has been turned over to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, but initial indications are that he likely died from exposure. Temperatures in the area where he was found have plunged to well below freezing since he went missing.
Kling had last been seen 6 p.m. Wednesday, after he had found the keys to his truck and driven away before family members noticed.
Several searches in northern Utah and adjacent areas of Idaho had been conducted by both search and rescue volunteers and family members without success.