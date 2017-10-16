Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor charge against a Utah woman accused of using eyedrops to secretly poison her husband.
Court records show Davis County prosecutors explained the dismissal by saying more investigation was needed in the case.
The case was filed in August after a man, who’d been sick for months, found a black bag full of empty eyedrop bottles with the tops removed.
Authorities said his symptoms, including blurred vision and a 40-pound weight loss, were also side effects of ingesting the active ingredient in eyedrops, Tetrahydrozoline.
Police said they later found 11 empty boxes, 10 empty bottles and 6 unopened boxes of the eyedrops in the Clearfield house.