These are some of the best images from September taken by Salt Lake Tribune photographers.

The close of summer brought the Utah State Fair and more wildfires.

A Utah man is living his dream by attempting, again, to grow the state’s largest pumpkin.

Groups of demonstrators supported DACA recipients — young people brought to the United States illegally as children by their parents; protested and supported a controversial conservative speaker at the University of Utah; and sought the release of body camera footage from an officer who fatally shot a man.

