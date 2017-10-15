(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Melissa the Blazing Whiptress, of Salt Lake City, cracks a burning whip, at sunrise, du... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Shell Danis dances at the corner of State and North Temple as Kate Kelly hands o... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) 8-year-old Adrian Paz reacts to the unveiling of a Jurassic World-themed wheelchair c... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Protesters march from Presidents Circle to the Social Work Building to protest Ben Shap... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Police respond to a suicidal man with a gun near 500 South and Denver Street ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Matt McConkie has grown a nearly 2000 lb pumpkin. He was photographed in his Washingt... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake Bees pitcher Daniel Wright shows off his curveball grip at Smith's Bal... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kevin Adell, a Michigan-based owner of a television network that caters to African-... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah men's basketball program begins fall practices with a fairly new ros... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) A man stands on a burnt hill at the mouth of Weber Canyon, Tuesday September 5, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The September 5, 2017 full moon, known as the Corn Moon, rises over like a ball of f... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Midway glows at night at the Utah State Fair, Monday, September 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) LDS leaders Henry B. Eyring and Dieter F. Uchtdorf shake hands with leaders at the Ge... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nathan Chen competes in the Men's Free Skate during the U.S. International Figure... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Leon Nelson, center, Construction Director with the Salt Lake City Department... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowd gathers for the unveiling of the new glass art covering the façade of the dow... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "I am unafraid," said Ciriac Alvarez, a DACA dreamer and University of Utah graduate... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Law enforcement man barricades as a group of protesters rally against an appearance b... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) leaps over Brigham Young Coug... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Michelle Shaw, a niece of Patrick Harmon, gets a hug from Preslie Pauar, at the Black ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The scene of a plane crash at 1900 West and 4500 in Roy Tuesday, September 12, 20... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jazz forward Jonas Jerebko signs autographs following scrimmage in the Warrior ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender speaks during the Team USA Media Summit at the Gr... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Saturday morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 187... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sarah Allred had two daughters born on the FLDS compound in South Dakota, but did n... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Police watch over a group of protesters rallying against an appearance by Ben Shapir... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyridge's secondary has picked off 12 passes this season, and Garrett Rusick... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Roger V. Logan, Jr., gives a prayer during the funeral for a young victim o... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Aaron Recksiek repairs an older vintage pocket watch at Mt. Olympus Clock with stea... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune/pool) Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Dail... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dar Willes is embraced by her mother Nacele Hart during a special show of mor... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) A fall storm leaves a trace of snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake City F... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) representatives fielded hundreds of questi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Liliana Dasni waits as her father Charles Dasni fills out a reunification form to be...
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Melissa the Blazing Whiptress, of Salt Lake City, cracks a burning whip, at sunrise, during Burning Man, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Shell Danis dances at the corner of State and North Temple as Kate Kelly hands out cookies Monday evening. Supporters and members of theLGBTQIA+ community held the Gayest Bake Sale Ever, September 18th, 2017 at City Creek Park in response to the LDS Church and Utah legislators who support the Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple's wedding. All proceeds of the bake sale will go to the Utah Pride Center, specifically to fund the Pride Center's LGBTQ+ Youth Survivors of Suicide Support Group. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) 8-year-old Adrian Paz reacts to the unveiling of a Jurassic World-themed wheelchair custom-made for him by Magic Wheelchair, at Salt Lake Comic Con, Thursday September 21, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembrance for Hillcrest football coach Cazzie Brown before the game at Hillcrest High School Friday, September 1, 2017. Cazzie Brown passed away Sunday night after spending four days in the hospital. According to a family representative, Brown was brought to the emergency room Wednesday for complications with his thyroid. The doctors found that he had contracted meningitis, and later received a preliminary positive after being tested for West Nile virus. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Protesters march from Presidents Circle to the Social Work Building to protest Ben Shapiro's speech, Wednesday, September 27, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Police respond to a suicidal man with a gun near 500 South and Denver Street as negotiators convince him to toss his weapon in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Matt McConkie has grown a nearly 2000 lb pumpkin. He was photographed in his Washington Terrace greenhouse, Tuesday September 19, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake Bees pitcher Daniel Wright shows off his curveball grip at Smith's Ballpark Saturday, September 2, 2017. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kevin Adell, a Michigan-based owner of a television network that caters to African-American viewers, wants to sell this home near Sundance across the street from Robert Redford for bitcoin. The Utah County Assessor's office placed the property's market value at $2.3 million. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah men's basketball program begins fall practices with a fairly new roster of players on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) A man stands on a burnt hill at the mouth of Weber Canyon, Tuesday September 5, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The September 5, 2017 full moon, known as the Corn Moon, rises over like a ball of fire above Weber Canyon, red from smoke in the air. The Uintah fire is still burning through the town of Uintah and pockets of South Weber, as well as the unincorporated subdivision of Uintah Highlands. It has burned over 1,200 acres and is 0% contained. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Midway glows at night at the Utah State Fair, Monday, September 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) LDS leaders Henry B. Eyring and Dieter F. Uchtdorf shake hands with leaders at the General Women's Session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 23, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nathan Chen competes in the Men's Free Skate during the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex Friday, September 15, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Leon Nelson, center, Construction Director with the Salt Lake City Department of Airports gives a tour of the progress being made to replace the three aging terminals with a single central terminal building. Over time, the existing terminal, parking garage and concourses will be completely demolished and replaced with an estimated completion date of 2023/24. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowd gathers for the unveiling of the new glass art covering the façade of the downtown District Attorney building at 35 E. 500 S. in Salt Lake City September 27, 2017. The glass artwork is complete, but the building is currently under construction to be completed in Spring 2018. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "I am unafraid," said Ciriac Alvarez, a DACA dreamer and University of Utah graduate of Political Science and Sociology. Hundreds of "We are Dreamers," a Utah pro-Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) group, marched in solidarity from the Utah Federal Building to the State Capitol with undocumented immigrants who will be affected by the end of DACA. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Law enforcement man barricades as a group of protesters rally against an appearance by Ben Shapiro at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Wednesday September 27, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) leaps over Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Trajan Pili (52) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday Saturday, September 16, 2017. Wisconsin Badgers defeated Brigham Young Cougars 40-6. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Michelle Shaw, a niece of Patrick Harmon, gets a hug from Preslie Pauar, at the Black Lives Matterprotest against police brutality. The protesters are calling for the release of body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting 50-year-old Patrick Harmon at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building, Saturday, September 30, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) The scene of a plane crash at 1900 West and 4500 in Roy Tuesday, September 12, 2017. The pilot of a single-engine airplane survived a fiery crash on a street in Roy Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Roy police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said the pilot was transported to a hospital “out of precaution,” as was the driver of a car that the plane hit. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jazz forward Jonas Jerebko signs autographs following scrimmage in the Warrior Fitness Center on Hill Air Force Base as a part of a "Hoops for Troops" promotion Ogden Friday September 29, 2017. It's also Utah's first public scrimmage of the season, and the first look at how the new pieces of the team will work together. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender speaks during the Team USA Media Summit at the Grand Summit Hotel in Canyons Village Monday, September 25, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Saturday morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 187th Semiannual General Conference, September 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sarah Allred had two daughters born on the FLDS compound in South Dakota, but did not get birth certificates for them due to secrecy by the FLDS. She talks to a South Dakota judge in a telephone hearing Thursday Sept. 14 with lawyer Roger Hoole in Salt Lake City to ask for South Dakota to issue birth certificates. The judge granted the birth certificates for the children, ages 6 and 9 years old. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Police watch over a group of protesters rallying against an appearance by Ben Shapiro at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Wednesday September 27, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyridge's secondary has picked off 12 passes this season, and Garrett Rusick has six of them. Recently Rusick was back on the practice field pulling off similar plays. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judge Roger V. Logan, Jr., gives a prayer during the funeral for a young victim of the Mountain Meadows Massacre Saturday, September 9, 2017. The funeral mourns not only the unknown young boy or girl whose head was ruptured by bullet fired by a Mormon settler in one of most inexplicable acts of violence in U.S. history, but all 20 of the children who were murdered to ensure they would not bear witness to the crime. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Aaron Recksiek repairs an older vintage pocket watch at Mt. Olympus Clock with steady hands and a good magnifier. He's carrying on in the family business that started in 1952. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune/pool) Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire and former editor-at-large of Breitbart News, fields questions from students attending the Young Americans for Freedom during his speech at the University of Utah's Social and Behavioral Sciences Lecture Hall, Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Shapiro was invited by the student organization sponsored by Young America’s Foundation, the parent organization over campus Young Americans for Freedom chapters, not the university itself. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dar Willes is embraced by her mother Nacele Hart during a special show of more than 100 quilts and numerous sewing projects created by Nacele over a 10-year period for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On Friday at a church in Orem her family put them on display with plans to hand them out Saturday to her loved ones. She's also currently battling cancer. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) A fall storm leaves a trace of snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake City Friday September 22, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) representatives fielded hundreds of questions from concerned Davis County residents seeking information about the US-89 State Environmental Study and the proposal to convert US-89 in Davis County into a freeway. The formal public comment period continues through Monday September 25. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Liliana Dasni waits as her father Charles Dasni fills out a reunification form to be able to pick up his other two children who are students at Uintah Elementary School at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus in Ogden. Evacuees were given food and water as residents waited to hear if they could return to their homes. The Uintah Fire is still burning through the town of Uintah and pockets of South Weber, as well as the unincorporated subdivision of Uintah Highlands.