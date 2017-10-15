A shooting at Virginia State University on Saturday night prompted a lockdown on campus, in what police called an "isolated incident" that came at the end of homecoming weekend.
Virginia State University Police said about 8:25 p.m., police were called to the 1 block of Hayden Street in Petersburg for a reported shooting. Officers found a man who was wounded by gunfire, authorities said. The man was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
"At this time, police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the campus," campus police said in a Facebook post early Sunday.
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the incident. The department could not be immediately reached Sunday. It was not clear whether a suspect had been identified or an arrest had been made.
In a letter posted to Twitter, university President Makola M. Abdullah told students the immediate threat had dissipated and the lockdown had been lifted. The man who was wounded was not a VSU student, he said.
"During our homecoming activities, I am saddened that a young man was injured," he wrote. "It was very unfortunate that an individual would use the occasion such as homecoming to display a senseless act of violence upon another individual."
Virginia State University is about 25 miles south of Richmond.