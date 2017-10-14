Part of what weighed down the bank during the third quarter dated back to the Great Recession era. Wells Fargo set aside $1 billion to settle an investigation into its pre-crisis mortgage lending practices. Still, many of its problems stem from its admission last year that it had opened millions of sham accounts that customers didn't ask for. Some customers were wrongly charged with overdraft and other fees that harmed their credit scores. The bank faced an immediate backlash on Capitol Hill, forcing longtime CEO John Stumpf to resign and some senior executives to give up millions of dollars in bonuses.