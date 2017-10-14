Brigham City police are continuing to search for an 89-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Wednesday evening.
Floyd Kling found the keys to his red pickup truck on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and disappeared from his home with a three-quarter tank of gas, police wrote on Facebook Thursday.
“It would be so helpful that people consider that he may be on foot now,” said Kling’s daughter, Holli Ames, in an email early Saturday morning. “The truck had 3/4 tank of gas, but that was on Wednesday and it is more than likely empty.”
Kling’s Chevy Silverado has chrome stripes along the bottom and a veteran license plate with the number F268G. He did not take his wallet, Ames said.
Kling’s family has organized searches, as has Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Brigham City Police Chief Mike Nelson told the Tribune. The Volunteer Citizen Air Corps has also helped look by plane, Ames said.
The searches have extended west and north into Idaho.
“He could be in three different states,” Nelson said Friday. “That‘s our real concern, we have no idea.”
Kling was last seen wearing a blue Air Force shirt and khaki pants. He is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds and has blue eyes and red-auburn hair, according to Nelson.
Ames said she has been “humbled by the kindness of friends, family and strangers.”
“People have been so incredibly kind and willing to search for our sweet dad and help us get the word out,” she wrote in her email. “There are not enough words to express our gratitude.”
The family has set up a Facebook page to aid in the search, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Box Elder Dispatch Center at 435-723-5227.