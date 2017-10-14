(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Abby, a one-year-old Cockapoo poses with her caricature, held by owner Cambria Rueda... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Valkyrie and Flynn are held by their owners Denise Greenway and Nick Pavlot of ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Roz, a five-month-old standard poodle wore her graduation outfit from puppy school ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Shellby McGarrett shows off her love of dogs during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog wa... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Forrest, a two-year-old Border Collie mix who was born without hind paws shows off h... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tanisha Mabry (right) learns more about her dog Boo, 4, a Bernese Mountain dog from ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Shannon Boomgarden, son Folsom, 7, and their newly rescued dog Georgie during the 20... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lola, 9, wears her owner Sol Villasenior's Mariachi suit that Villasenior wore when... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dogs and their owners wait in line to talk with pet psychic Jennifer Martin during t... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Freud, the Shih Tzu looks proud as a peacock in his costume during the 2017 Strut Yo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Denise Greenway hugs her dog Valkyrie during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and ...
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Abby, a one-year-old Cockapoo poses with her caricature, held by owner Cambria Rueda during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Valkyrie and Flynn are held by their owners Denise Greenway and Nick Pavlot of Salt Lake City during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Roz, a five-month-old standard poodle wore her graduation outfit from puppy school to the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Shellby McGarrett shows off her love of dogs during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Forrest, a two-year-old Border Collie mix who was born without hind paws shows off his boots he received through Herding Haven of Salt Lake City, a rescue for dogs with special needs, who have been deemed "unadoptable" from other shelters. The 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser saves the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tanisha Mabry (right) learns more about her dog Boo, 4, a Bernese Mountain dog from pet psychic Jennifer Martin during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Shannon Boomgarden, son Folsom, 7, and their newly rescued dog Georgie during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lola, 9, wears her owner Sol Villasenior's Mariachi suit that Villasenior wore when she was a little girl as the two pose for pictures during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dogs and their owners wait in line to talk with pet psychic Jennifer Martin during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Freud, the Shih Tzu looks proud as a peacock in his costume during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Denise Greenway hugs her dog Valkyrie during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and fundraiser to save the lives of homeless pets, October 14, 2017 at Liberty Park. Participants can choose to raise money for Best Friends or for one of hundreds of participating shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare groups.