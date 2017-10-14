1 of 11 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Abby, a one-year-old Cockapoo poses with her caricature, held by owner Cambria Rueda... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Valkyrie and Flynn are held by their owners Denise Greenway and Nick Pavlot of ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Roz, a five-month-old standard poodle wore her graduation outfit from puppy school ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Shellby McGarrett shows off her love of dogs during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog wa... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Forrest, a two-year-old Border Collie mix who was born without hind paws shows off h... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tanisha Mabry (right) learns more about her dog Boo, 4, a Bernese Mountain dog from ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Shannon Boomgarden, son Folsom, 7, and their newly rescued dog Georgie during the 20... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lola, 9, wears her owner Sol Villasenior's Mariachi suit that Villasenior wore when... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dogs and their owners wait in line to talk with pet psychic Jennifer Martin during t... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Freud, the Shih Tzu looks proud as a peacock in his costume during the 2017 Strut Yo... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Denise Greenway hugs her dog Valkyrie during the 2017 Strut Your Mutt dog walk and ...