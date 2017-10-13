After a balmy exit to the work week, rain and even a little snow will ride in on chilly winds by early Saturday morning along the Wasatch Front.
It will be an abrupt change, a foretaste of the wintry months looming ahead. Friday’s forecast saw sunshine and highs in the mid-60s for northern Utah, but Saturday — tumbling into the mid- to upper-30s in its predawn hours — will warm only into the upper-40s by afternoon.
Snow may dust the benches, and even some Salt Lake and Tooele valley locales come Sunday morning, when lows will hover around 30 degrees before settling for afternoon highs in the upper-50s.
The cold, wet weather — along with a stubborn cold front — backs away once more on Monday when highs return to the upper-60s.
Southern Utah? Denizens of the state’s redrocks and desert lands likely will smirk at the shivering plight of their northern cousins. Highs on a breezy Saturday in Utah’s Dixie will be in the low-70s, down 5-7 degrees from Friday; Sunday will bring upper-70s to the St. George region.
Still, wherever you are in Utah this weekend, breathe deep — whether under an umbrella, or soaking in Old Sol’s embrace. The Utah Division of Air Quality as rated the air out there as “green,” or healthy this weekend.