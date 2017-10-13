Rather than rendering aid to a 7-Eleven store clerk who was having a seizure, a woman in the store went through his wallet and stole a credit card, police say.
Unified Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate the woman, who was at the convenience store at 6852 S. State Street on Oct. 4.
The woman walked around the counter while the clerk was having a seizure on the floor, a news release from UPD said, and rather than helping the man, she took his wallet from his pocket.
Surveillance video shows the woman taking a credit card from the man’s wallet, putting it under her arm and walking out of the store. The stolen card was used “shortly thereafter” to make an online purchase, police said.
The woman has a tattoo on her right arm, and is a regular customer at the store, the clerk and other workers told police, but she hasn’t returned to the store since the incident.
Anyone with information that could help police identify or locate the woman is asked to call dispatch at 801-743-7000.