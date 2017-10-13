The Salt Lake City Fire Department will send 12 firefighters and two engines to help battle wildfires in California.
The crew is leaving Saturday and will join a handful of other Utah crews that are battling the blazes.
Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed by the more than 20 fires, which covered 190,000 acres by Thursday.
The Twin Peaks Initial Attack crew, a group of 20 firefighters, was called out to Napa. That crew is set to stay in Napa for 14-21 days, depending on how the fire progresses, according to Jason Curry, spokesman for the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
Lone Peak and Utah County fire engines also went to California to fight the flames.
It’s late enough in the season that some of the fire resources that may be available in the summer aren’t now, according to Kathy Jo Pollock, with the Forest Service. Some firefighters are seasonal workers, and are students who have returned to college.
So crews in California reach out to surrounding areas for extra help.
The Twin Peaks crew is digging lines, cutting brush and reinforcing roads, Curry said.
They work for 16 hours a day, sleep, and then head back out to the fire, he said.