Brigham City police are searching for an 89-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Wednesday evening.
Floyd Kling found the keys to his red pickup truck on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and disappeared with a three-quarter tank of gas, police wrote on Facebook on Thursday. Kling’s Chevy Silverado has a veteran license plate, and the number is F268G.
“He could be in three different states,” said Brigham City Police Chief Mike Nelson. “That‘s our real concern, we have no idea.”
Kling’s family has organized searches, as has Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Nelson said. The searches have extended west and north into Idaho.
He was last seen wearing a blue Air Force shirt and khaki pants. Kling is 5-foot-7, 170 pounds and has blue eyes and red-auburn hair, according to Nelson.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Box Elder Dispatch Center at 435-723-5227.