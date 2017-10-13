Local politicians got into the Halloween spirit and helped the Utah Food Bank on Thursday while falling prey to the zombie apocalypse at the Fear Factory haunted house attraction in Salt Lake City.
“We’re always looking for ways to support local charities, and the Utah Food Bank does such important work to support community members that are in need,” Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said in a news release. “People always joke about politicians being brain dead, and we thought this would be a fun way to laugh at ourselves and raise awareness about the Utah Food Bank and help kick-start donations as we head into the holiday season.”
In addition to McAdams, participating politicians — who donned zombie makeup and vied for the “scariest looking politician” — included Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, state Sens. Jim Dabakis and Karen Mayne, and state Rep. Angela Romero.
Fans who bring a donation for the Utah Food Bank will receive a $5 discount on tickets to the Fear Factory. It’s open nightly from 7 to midnight through Nov. 5. For more information, visit fearfactoryslc.com.