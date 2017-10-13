LDS Church leaders have approved translation of the Book of Mormon and other of the faith’s scriptural works into a variety of new, unique and often rare languages.
News of the translations, contained in a letter from the church’s First Presidency, was read to members at their local sacrament meetings last Sunday.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has translated the full Book of Mormon into 90 languages (selections are offered in 21 others) since the work was first printed in 1830, also will offer its “Triple Combination” volume in 34 new languages, including Arabic, Greek, Afrikaans, Farsi, Turkish and numerous African and Asian dialects.
The additional translations, once published, will bring to 115 languages in which portions or complete copies of Mormon scriptures are available.
In the Oct. 9 letter, signed by LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson and his counselors, Henry B. Eyring and Dieter F. Uchtdorf, the First Presidency noted that such projects “typically require several years of careful work with the scripture texts.”
The leaders encouraged “members to use the scriptures in regular, personal and family study” as well as congregational meetings.
As work on the new translations proceed, completed portions will released via the LDS.org website and the church’s Gospel Library mobile app.