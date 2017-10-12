Salt Lake Valley police officials and a Utah nursing organization on Thursday announced a new protocol for interactions between police and hospital staff, in the wake of the arrest of University Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels.

The policy directs police to check in with hospital security or police when they arrive to talk with a patient or draw blood, and also let the nurse in charge of the emergency room know they are present. If officers need to elsewhere in the hospital, they should first check in with the house supervisor to obtain permission, according to Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

Brown along with Sandy Police Chief Kevin Thacker and Utah Nurses Association President Aimee McLean announced the new policy at a Salt Lake City press conference Thursday. Brown and Thacker said police chiefs around the Salt Lake Valley have agreed to implement the policy.

The policy’s creation is the direct result of the arrest of Wubbels by Salt Lake City police Detective Jeff Payne on July 26. The encounter was captured on body cameras and sparked national outrage, including among nursing groups such as the Utah Nurses Association.

On Wednesday, University Hospital rolled out its own, similar policy for interactions with police following the Wubbels arrest.

