A structure fire in Murray on Thursday afternoon was affecting traffic in the area of 4500 South and 200 West and sent up a large plume of smoke at about 1:30 p.m.
Unified Fire Authority spokesman Eric Holmes said it was not immediately clear what type of structure was burning, or how the blaze began. Fire crews from Unified and the city of Murray had responded to the scene, and were setting up an offensive attack at about 1:45 p.m.
The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted at about 1:35 p.m. that the blaze was impacting traffice in the area.
